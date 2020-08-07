Dulquer Salmaan starrer Malayalam film, Kurup is much-awaited by fans. The Srinath Rajendran film is said to be based on Kerala's one of the most-wanted criminals, Sukumara Kurup. The teaser of the same was revealed on the actor's birthday this year. However, even before the trailer has hit the internet, the film is in the legal trouble. The movie reportedly has mentioned film representative Chacko's murder case in 1984, which made Kurup a household name. Chacko's family now demanded a screening of the film before hand. Kurup Sneak Peek: This Video Featuring Dulquer Salmaan As Sukumara Kurup, The Most Wanted Criminal, Is Classy And Massy!.

The makers of the movie received a legal notice from Chacko's wife Shanthamma and son. They have demanded from the makers to show them the entire film before its screening to ensure that Chacko's character (played by Tovino Thomas) isn't portrayed in a negative light. Shanthamma, who was pregnant when Chacko was killed, also wants to check whether Kurup's character (played by Dulquer) has been glorified.

Here's Dulquer As Kurup

Meanwhile, the teaser of the film showed Dulquer in a very dashing avatar as Kurup. He was provided with a punchline and a retro background music, suiting a massy gangster drama. The makers of Kurup haven't yet reacted publicly to the legal notice.

