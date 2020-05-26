Tech News | Sony Xperia 1 II Officially Goes on Pre-order on June 1

Tokyo [Japan], May 26 (ANI): Sony has announced that its new flagship, the Xperia 1 II smartphone will ship on July 24.

The mobile phone which is priced at USD 1,999 will be available for pre-order from June 1.

The Sony Xperia 1 II has Qualcomm's most powerful chip, the Snapdragon 865, as well as 5G support; a triple, 12-megapixel camera on the back; 8GB of RAM; and 256GB of storage, the Mashable reported.

Earlier, the company soft-launched the phone online as the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona got cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

