Telangana, Andhra Likely to Experience Heatwave Conditions: IMD

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 21 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Naga Ratna said that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience heatwave conditions, as the temperature is expected to hover between 44 to 45 degrees Celsius."For the next two to three days, the weather is Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would be dry due to the influence of the cyclonic storm (Amphan). These two states are likely to experience heatwave conditions. The temperature in many parts of these two states is expected to hover between 44 to 45 degrees Celsius today and tomorrow (May 22). After May 24, the temperature is likely to rise," Ratna said.In its latest update, IMD stated that severe cyclonic storm Amphan over Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coast moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 30 kmph during the past six hours."It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a deep depression during the next three hours," IMD said. (ANI)

