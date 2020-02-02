Telangana Minister Rama Rao to Address Meet at Harvard Business School

Hyderabad, Feb 2 (PTI): Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao has received an invitationto attend the India Conference which will be held atHarvard Business School in Boston, USA on February 15 and 16.

The theme for the 17th edition of the India Conference is "20/20 Foresight," an official release said on Sunday.

Rama Rao has been invited to speak on 'Smart Cities in India' panel at the conference which is jointly conducted by the Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School.

The meet is the largest conference focusing on India in the US with over 1,000 attendees comprising students from both within and outside Harvard, faculty, young professionals and industry leaders of Indian descent from the region.

Former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian and former union ministersSuresh Prabhu and Jayant Sinha are among the key speakers at the event, the release said.

