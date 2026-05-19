The Latest on 3 Men Killed in a Shooting at San Diego Mosque
Authorities say two teenage suspects opened fire at an Islamic center in San Dieg, killing three men before killing themselves
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say two teenage suspects opened fire at an Islamic center in San Diego on Monday, killing three men before killing themselves. The case is being investigated as a hate crime, police say.
The Islamic Center is the largest mosque in San Diego County, according to its website. :Here is the Latest:
Security guard killed
Also Read | 3 Men Have Been Killed at a San Diego Mosque and Both Suspects Are Dead, Police Say.
Among those killed was a security guard for the mosque, said San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 02:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).