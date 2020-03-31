Those Who Attended Nizamuddin Congregation from U'khand Being Identified

Dehradun, Mar 31 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government directed the district administrations on Tuesday to identify people who had attended a religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi.

Taking cognisance of reports that people from the state had also attended the gathering at Nizamuddin West in south Delhi from March 1-15, the district magistrates and chief medical officers of all districts have been asked to identify them.

They have also been asked to speak to prominent people of the Tablighi Jamaat to convince members of their community so that they come forward on their own to confirm that they had attended the congregation, an official said.

In a major decision to ramp up facilities for the treatment of coronavirus patients, the state government also notified over a dozen hospitals to function as dedicated COVID-19 hospitals.

The notification was issued by Health Secretary Nitesh Jha. PTI

