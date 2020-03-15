Thousands Throng HP's Temple on 1st Day of Chaitra Fair Despite Coronavirus Scare

Hamirpur (HP), Mar 14 (PTI) Tens of thousands of devotees thronged the Baba Balak Nath temple in Himachal Pradesh's Deotsidh on Saturday on the first day of month-long 'chaitra' fair despite the threat of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 25,000 devotees thronged the temple complex in Hamirpur district and had the glimpse of the cave, while some of them were seen wearing masks.

The official function was not held this time as per the latest advisory of the state government to postpone all such functions amid the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

Heavy rush of the devotees is expected on Sunday.

There was heavy rush inside and outside the temple complex and people were standing in queues waiting for their turn to offer obeisance at the temple.

The devotees offered 'rauts' (made of wheat flour mixed with pure desi ghee and sugar), 'karah prasad' and grams, and sought blessings.

The women devotees continued to have the 'darshan' of the idol from a platform erected opposite to the cave, as per old traditions. The women are not allowed to visit the cave as per old rituals.

The district authorities had made necessary arrangements for the smooth visit of the devotees to the shrine. The police set up posts at various places and are sensitising the people about the threat of the new coronavirus.

