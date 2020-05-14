Today's Announcements by FM Will Especially Benefit Migrant Workers, Farmers: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements relating to Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package will especially benefit migrant workers and farmers."Today's announcements by FM @nsitharaman will especially benefit our farmers and migrant workers. The announcements include a series of progressive measures and will boost food security, credit to farmers as well as street vendors. #AatmaNirbharBharatPackage," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.Earlier today, Finance Minister Sitharaman announced the second tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package with a focus on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, self-employed people and small farmers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)