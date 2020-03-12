Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson 'stable' After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 12 (ANI): Australian officials have stated that actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are in a stable condition after testing positive for COVID-19. According to Fox News on Thursday officials shared an update on the American actors after Hanks shared on Instagram that he and Wilson were fully cooperating with the country's medical requirements.Tom and Rita are being treated at a Queensland hospital and are in isolation.In a video posted on Instagram, their son Chet Hanks mentioned that his parents were doing fine and thanked fans for their concern."They're both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there but I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine, they're not even that sick.""I appreciate everyone's concern and the well-wishes but I think it's all going to be alright but I appreciate it and just, everybody stays safe out there. Much love," Chet concluded.However, because of privacy concerns, the Queensland health authorities will not provide detailed information on their health. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)