Cuttack, March 24: Eleven coaches of the Bangalore-Kamakhya Superfast Express derailed near Nergundi Station in Odisha's Cuttack on Sunday. The incident occurred at around 11:54 AM in the Cuttack-Nergundi railway section of the Khurda Road division under East Coast Railway. An accident relief and medical relief train have also been sent to the location. Speaking on the incident, Ashoka Kumar Mishra, CPRO, East Coast Railways said no injuries or casualties have been reported so far and all passengers are safe. Train Derailment in Odisha: SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express Train Derails Near Nirgundi in Cuttack; No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

Ashoka Kumar Mishra, CPRO, East Coast Railway says "We got information about the derailment of some coaches of 12551 Kamakhya Superfast Express. As of now, we have the information that 11 AC coaches have been derailed. No one is injured. All the passengers are safe. As far as we got the information, accident relief train, emergency medical equipment were sent. Senior officials are going to reach the spot soon. DRM Khurda Road, GM/ECoR and other higher level officials rushed to the spot. We will get to know the cause of derailment after the inquiry. Our first priority is to divert the trains waiting on the route and start the restoration work..." Train Derailment in Assam: Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express Train Derails Near Dibalong Station, Pics of Derailed Engine and Coaches Surface.

Train Derailment in Odisha

ओडिशा के कटक में बेंगलुरु–कामाख्या सुपरफास्ट एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के 11 AC कोच पटरी से उतर गए। रेलवे PRO कह रहे हैं कि सभी यात्री सुरक्षित हैं। जबकि ANI के विजुअल में कुछ यात्री स्ट्रेचर पर ले जाए जा रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/ih4696I2cL — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 30, 2025

#TrainDerailment 11 coaches of 12251 Bangalore-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express derailed near Nergundi Station in Cuttack - Nergundi Railway Section of Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway. Helpline Numbers - Bhubaneswar 8455885999#EastCoastRailway pic.twitter.com/e4rXoP7Thp — Swarup Kumar Das (@SwarupDas_Bls) March 30, 2025

12551 SMVT Bengaluru - Kamakhya AC Express derailed at Manguli near Cuttack/KUR DIV/ECoR No casualty or injuries yet reported. Officials confirmation from @EastCoastRail will be updated soon#TrainDerailment pic.twitter.com/xLEHyHZUAA — ECoR Railfans (@ecor_railfans) March 30, 2025

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he is aware of the incident and Assam government is in touch with the Odisha Government and Railways. "I am aware of the incident involving 12551 Kamakhya Express in Odisha. @CMOfficeAssam is in touch with the Odisha Government and Railways. We will reach out to each and every person who is affected ," Assam CM said in a post on X. For assistance, passengers railway have helpline numbers for Bhubaneswar helpline at 8455885999 and for Cuttack helpline at 8991124238. Further information on the incident is still awaited.

