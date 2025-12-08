India will be back in action in the white-ball series against South Africa as they will take on the visitors in the first of the five-match T20I series starting from December 9. South Africa whitewashed India in the Test series. while India returned strong in the ODI series where they secured a 2-1 victory. The two teams will face-off now in the T20I series, which will also act as a stage for preparation of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 for both teams. Both India and South Africa were the finalists of the last edition of the ICC T20 World Cup and they will aim at making the final again this time. JioStar Seeks Exit From ICC's 3 Billion USD Media Deal; Sony Pictures Networks, Netflix, Amazon Prime Reportedly Approached By Authorities.

India will rely on their new age cricketers who are fearless in their approach. Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma have been the two stars India relied on in the Asia Cup 2025 and they will hope both of them deliver once again alongside the seniors. In bowling, their key strength is the presence of Jasprit Bumrah alongside the spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy. South Africa meanwhile will be looking at the likes of Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen and Donovan Ferreira to fire in order to gain success. Fans are excited for this clash and they want to know if rain can play spoilsport in the IND vs SA 1st T20I game. They will get the entire information here.

Cuttack Weather Live Updates for IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025

Good news for the fans as there is not much chance of rainfall during the India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025. There is only 2-5% chance of precipitation during the IND vs SA match but it is likely to stay cloudy for the entire duration of the game. Humidity will remain high upto 79% to 84% and as a result there is a high chance that dew will arrive in the second innings and make things easier for the chasing side. Temperature will be cool, between 17 to 20 degree Celsius. Trishul-Shaped Floodlights Installed in Under-Construction Cricket Stadium in Varanasi, Ground Design to Have More Symbols Associated to Lord Mahadev (Watch Video).

Barabati Cricket Stadium Pitch Report for IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025

The pitch at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack generally offers a balanced contest that is often batting-friendly in T20s and ODIs, with spinners becoming a factor as the match progresses. The average first-innings score in T20Is is around 140 historically. It is generally a batting friendly surface. In day-night matches, the presence of dew makes chasing a more favorable option, as the ball becomes difficult for bowlers to grip in the second innings. Seamers tend to get some early assistance with pace and bounce, especially on the red-soil pitches often used, and can be effective with variations (slower balls) in later stages. Spinners become more influential as the game progresses and the pitch wears down.

