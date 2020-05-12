TVS Group, IIT-M Develop Automated Respiratory Assist Device

Chennai, May 12 (PTI) An automated respiratory assist device that will be useful in remote and rural areas where ventilator facilities are not available has been developed jointly by the TVS Group and IIT-Madras among others, the city-based diversified conglomerate said on Tuesday.

The device, "Sundaram Ventago", would have "a great impact" post COVID19 as it can make respiratory support more affordable and available to all, a top group company official said.

The device was developed by the TVS Group, the Sundaram Medical Foundation and the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras with the aim of providing quality medical support at an affordable cost particularly in remote and rural areas, the release said. It has been designed according to internationally accepted medical standards and in collaboration with the Madras Medical College, Kauvery Hospital and with guidance from MIT-Boston. The device provides respiratory support to patients through a controlled and automated squeezing of a self- inflating bag and includes control of respiratory rate, tidal volume, pressure parameters among others, the release said.

The first batch comprising 25 pieces of device was currently under production at TVS Group firm Brakes India at Padi here, it said adding user training and support will be provided through a dedicated mobile application. "TVS Group has leveraged its engineering talent and its quality first approach to develop an affordable respiratory assist device," Brakes India deputy managing director Sriram Viji said. The Sundaram Ventago is a 'Make in India' product with local supply chain, based on proven technology, he said. Kauvery Hospitals Executive Director S Aravindan said the country was importing more than 80 per cent of medical devices. "Cost effective ventilators like this manufactured in India will significantly bring down the cost", he said.

IIT Madras Electrical Engineering faculty Jayaraj Joseph said, "we are glad to partner with TVS Group in the design of the Sundaram Ventago project". "It offers greater precision than manual pumping, even with 24 plus hours of continuous use. The device is versatile and mobile", he said.

