Two Accused Test Positive for COVID-19, 24 Cops Quarantined in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 20 (PTI) Twenty-four police personnel in the city have been quarantined after two persons, who were detained at their station in connection with a theft case here, tested positive for COVID-19.

The personnel attached to the Hebbagodi police station here have been sent to an institutional quarantine centre, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were arrested for allegedly stealing iron material from a construction site and brought to the police station.

The duo was subjected to coronavirus test before being lodged in a jail on being remanded by a court to judicial custody, they said.

The test report on Tuesday confirmed that they were infected with the virus.

After receiving the report, all the 24 police personnel, who were present at the station when the duo was kept in the lockup, have been quarantined.

"We have sent 24 police personnel for institutional quarantine at a lodge," a police officer told PTI.

