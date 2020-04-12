Two COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported from Chandigarh, UT's Tally Rises to 21

Chandigarh [India], April 12 (ANI): Two positive COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday from Chandigarh taking the Union Territory's tally to 21."Two positive cases reported today are family members (household contacts) of the 40 years old male, from Chandigarh who was detected positive for novel coronavirus on April 10," the health department said in a statement today.The two incude the 55 year old mother-in-law and 8-year-old daughter of the man.Total number of COVID-19 patients of Chandigarh who are hospitalized are 14, while 2 COVID-19 patients from other states are being treated fof the infection in hospitals in Chandigarh, it said.India's count of coronavirus cases has risen to 8,447, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. 7,409 are active COVID-19 cases and 764 cases have recovered/discharged and one case has migrated. (ANI)

