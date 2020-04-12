Two More Labs to Certify PPE Body Coveralls for Protection from Coronavirus

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The Heavy Vehicles Factories, Avadi, Tamil Nadu and Small Arms Factory in Uttar Pradesh have now been equipped for conducting test and issuing certification required for body coveralls for protection from COVID-19, informed the Union Ministry of Textiles on Sunday.At present, there are only two laboratories in the country which have been recognised by the central government for conducting tests and issuing certification for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) body coveralls.The two labs are South India Textile Research Association in Coimbatore and Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE) in Gwalior under Ordnance Factory Board (OFB). (ANI)

