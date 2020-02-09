Two Policemen, One Other Arrested in Bihar for Consuming Alcohol

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Three people including two policemen were arrested for consuming alcohol near Patliputra Police Station here on Saturday."We are being implicated. Inspector's driver had demanded Rs 2 lakh as bribe from us and we denied to fulfil his undue demand," said one of the policemen.Patliputra police station SHO, Kameshwar Prasad Singh said: "They were tested with the help of breath analyser. They can level any allegation they want. It will be investigated by senior officers. Traces of alcohol were found in their glass. FSL team will also examine it."Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)

