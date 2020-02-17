Two Wanted Criminals Killed in Encounter with Police in Delhi's Pul Prahladpur

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Two criminals were killed in an encounter with the Special Cell of Delhi Police in Pul Prahladpur area on Monday.The encounter took place at around 5 am. The criminals have been identified as Raja Qureshi and Ramesh Bahadur.Thirty rounds of bullets were fired from both sides.According to police, a trap was laid following a tip-off. In the ensuing encounter, the accused sustained gunshot injuries and were moved to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.The two criminals were wanted in multiple cases of crime, the most recent being a murder case in Karawal Nagar. (ANI)

