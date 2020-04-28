UGC Mulls 2 Committee Reports; Guidelines for Universities, Colleges Soon

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): A meeting was held on Monday via video conferencing at the University Grants Commission (UGC) to discuss the report of expert committee and guidelines on exams, academic calendar for universities, the report of expert committee on promoting online education and suggestive implementation plan on its recommendations in view of COVID-19."Both reports, guidelines and implementation plan were discussed at length during the meeting and some suggestions were given by the Commission members. After appropriately incorporating all the suggestions given by them, UGC will soon issue the guidelines for universities and colleges," UGC stated.Meanwhile, the regulatory body on Saturday had said that the two committees which were earlier formed have submitted their reports and announced it will issue guidelines next week to universities and colleges regarding the measures to be taken for the current and next academic session."UGC constituted two committees to look into the issues being faced by the universities and colleges regarding teaching-learning processes, examinations, admissions, academic calendar and other related issues in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and countrywide lockdown, to avoid academic loss and take appropriate measures for the future of students," read a statement.The first committee under the chairmanship of Professor RC Kuhad, former member UGC and Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Haryana, was given the responsibility to look into the issues related to examinations and academic calendar.The second committee under the chairmanship of Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) was asked to look into issues related to promoting online education.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3. (ANI)

