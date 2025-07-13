New Delhi, July 13: Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Deorao Nikam and former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla among four eminent personalities nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President of India in a significant move recognising excellence in public service and scholarship. Ujjwal Nikam is best known for handling high-profile criminal cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks trial of Ajmal Kasab and the 1993 Bombay blasts case. Tamil Nadu Train Fire: Diesel-Laden Goods Train Catches Fire Near Tiruvallur; Firefighting Efforts Underway (Watch Videos).

Shringla, known for his distinguished diplomatic career, was India's Ambassador to the United States and Bangladesh. He served as Foreign Secretary from January 2020 to April 2022. Other newly nominated members include C. Sadanandan Master, a veteran social worker and educationist from Kerala with decades of grassroots service, and Meenakshi Jain, a noted historian and academic recognised for her contributions to the study of Indian history and civilisation. Kamal Haasan, 5 Others Elected Unopposed to Rajya Sabha From Tamil Nadu (Watch Video).

These individuals were nominated under the powers conferred by Article 80(1)(a) of the Constitution, read with clause (3) of the same article. These nominations come in the wake of vacancies created due to the retirement of previously nominated members. The Ministry of Home Affairs made the announcement through a notification. These nominations fill the vacancies created by the retirement of previous nominated members and are seen as the government's acknowledgment of significant national contributions in the fields of law, diplomacy, social service, and historical scholarship.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)