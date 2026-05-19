UK Police Investigate Historic Child Sex Abuse Linked to Epstein Files

LONDON (AP) — Police in the UK say they are investigating two allegations of historic child sex abuse following the release of the Epstein files earlier this year.

Police in Surrey, the county immediately south-west of London, say in a statement Tuesday that they are investigating two separate allegations. One relates to locations in Surrey and Berkshire in the mid-1990s to 2000. The other relates to the mid- to late 1980s in West Surrey.

No arrests have been made.

Also Read | Palestinians in Gaza Mark Anniversary of 1948 Mass Uprooting.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 08:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).