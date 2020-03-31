U'khand Govt Orders Private Hospitals to Keep Their OPD Facilities Open

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government announced that private hospitals and nursing homes will keep their OPD facilities open as government hospitals have been reserved for the coronavirus patients."At present, Doon Hospital, Mahant Inidresh Hospital, AIIMS Rishikesh and Himalayan Hospital have been reserved for treating the coronavirus infected patients. Hence, the private hospitals and nursing homes have to keep their OPD open so that the public can get their treatment easily in the case of other diseases," said Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat during his meeting with the officials of Indian Medical Association (IMA).He also said, "The government will provide all kinds of assistance to private medical institutions, and the state police and administrative officials will have to co-operate with the private hospitals."During the meeting, the IMA officials assured the Chief Minister that the government would be fully supported in its fight against coronavirus.According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total number of COVID-19 cases has reached to 1,251, of which seven positive cases for coronavirus were reported in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

