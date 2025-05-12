Basti, May 12: A four-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped in the Sadar Police Station area here, police said on Monday. The incident took place when the girl was sleeping along the roadside with her mother, said Superintendent of Police Abhinandan. The rape survivor's mother stated that she found her daughter missing when she woke up at 5 am, he added. UP Shocker: Boy Killed by Friends for Refusing to Demand Ransom from His Family, 5 Minors Held in Bijnor.

Abhinandan said that the girl's mother later found her nearby and suspected that she was raped. The girl has been admitted to the hospital for medical examination and an FIR has been registered in this regard on the complaint of the girl's mother, he added. Forensic teams are collecting evidence and efforts are on to nab the accused, police said.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.