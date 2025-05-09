Bijnor, May 9: A boy was killed here allegedly by his friends after he refused to make a ransom call to his family, police said on Friday. According to police, five accused, all minors, have been apprehended following a gunfight with the police, officials said. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jha said the incident took place in Husainpur Kala village in Shivala Kala area. On Tuesday, Deepak lodged a complaint saying that his 12-year-old son Ayush had left home in a fit of rage on the evening of May 6 and did not return. UP Shocker: Man Turns Car Into Helicopter-Like Vehicle Rotors and Wings; Police Seize Vehicle (Watch Video).

Soon after, a ransom message demanding Rs 5 lakh was sent to one of Deepak's relatives on Instagram. Based on technical surveillance of the Instagram ID, police identified and began tracing five suspects '-- Aniket, Anmol, Akash, Nakul, and Umesh --? from the same village, the officer said. A police team tracked the suspects to a nearby forest. When the team went to apprehend the accused, Aniket fired at the police, but the bullet struck the bulletproof jacket of Station House Officer Shailendra, causing no injuries, he said.

In retaliatory firing by the team, Aniket received a bullet injury to his leg, following which the five accused were held, he added. Police said the group had planned to bury Ayush's body in a pit when they were caught. During interrogation, they that they had asked Ayush to call his family and demand ransom, but when he refused, they killed him. Aniket was a close friend of the victim while another of the accused is his relative. The body has been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination, police said.