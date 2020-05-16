UP's COVID-19 Count Stands at 4,140

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): As many as 4,140 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh till date, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secretary, Health, on Saturday.Prasad added that a total of 95 people have died due to COVID-19 in the State so far.Prasad further said that the Aarogya Setu app is being used constantly, and the control room has called 8,500 people so far to inquire about their health."Aarogya Setu app is being used continuously. Districts are being informed about it. The alerts generated by the districts are being checked. Our control room has called up 8,500 people so far, asking them about their health condition," said Prasad. "Our helpline number is 18001805145. If anyone needs some help, if they experience cough, fever, breathlessness, then they must immediately call up this helpline number. Our experts will give you advice if you need to stay at home or get yourself tested," Prasad added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)