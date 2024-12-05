Palermo, December 5: Two students were wounded in a shooting Wednesday at a Northern California elementary school and the gunman is believed to have killed himself, sheriff's officials said. The wounded students were taken to hospitals in unknown condition after the shooting at Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Palermo, Butte County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Megan McMann said. Indian Student Killed in US: Youth From Telangana’s Khammam Shot Dead by Miscreants at Gas Station in United States.

The suspect died after apparently shooting himself, McMann said. A motive was unknown. Palermo — home to about 5,500 people — is about 65 miles (104 km) north of Sacramento.

