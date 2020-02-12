We'll Make All Efforts to Facilitate India's Entry into RCEP: Vietnam Envoy

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Vietnam's Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau on Wednesday said that his country will undertake all possible efforts in order to facilitate India's entry into the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)."We have been undertaking all possible efforts in order to facilitate India joining this (RCEP) grouping. We understand the difficulties of India. Still we hope that India can join now. India can join at the later stage," the envoy told ANI.Chau said that it would be ideal if all 16 ASEAN countries sign the RCEP in his country.India has decided to not join the RCEP agreement over concerns that have not been addressed in the deal yet.The RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement in the Asia-Pacific region between the ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), namely, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, and five of ASEAN's FTA partners--Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea.India, which is also ASEAN's FTA partner, opted out of RCEP in November 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)