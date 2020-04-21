Will Pursue Further Legal Remedies: Vijay Mallya on London HC Ruling

World. (File Image)

London [UK], April 21 (ANI): Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya on Monday (local time) expressed disappointment after London High Court rejected his plea against extradition to India and indicated that he will "pursue further legal remedies" as suggested by his lawyer."I am naturally disappointed with the High Court decision. I will continue to pursue further legal remedies as advised by my lawyers. I am also disappointed with the media narrative which states that I must face trial in India for a fraud of Rs 9000 crores," Mallya tweeted, hours after the ruling."The Banks have already recovered in cash a sum of Rs 2500 crores which is 50 per cent of the Principal amount. I have repeatedly offered to repay the Banks in full but, sadly to no avail," he added.The High Court has rejected an appeal by Mallya to overturn a decision to extradite him to India to face charges of defrauding a consortium of Indian banks of more than Rs 9,000 crore.The decision - by the UK's second-highest court - effectively means that Mallya's options for fighting his extradition are nearly exhausted and he faces the prospect of being sent back to Mumbai to face a slew of charges resulting from the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines in 2012. (ANI)

