With 152 New Cases, Maha Police's COVID-19 Count Now 1,153

Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) Over 150 policemen tested positive for novel coronavirus in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 count in the force to 1,153, officials said on Friday.

The total figure comprises 127 officers and 1026 constables. Nine policemen have so far died of the infection, while 174 have recovered.

"Of the 152 people who tested positive in the last 24 hours, 20 are officers and 132 constables," an official said.

Giving lockdown statistics, an official said there were 229 incidents of policemen being attacked, and 803 people had been arrested in this connection.

"So far, we have registered 1,07,256 offences under section 188 of IPC for violating prohibitory orders and arrested 20,237 accused persons. We have also recovered Rs 4.10 crore as fines during this period," he added.

A total of 3.56,232 emergency passes were issued for travel, he added.

There is a nationwide lockdown since March 25 to contain the coronavirus outbreak, and the third phase ends on May 17.

