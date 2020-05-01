With 25 Fresh Infections, COVID-19 Cases in J-K Climb to 639

Srinagar, May 1 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 639 on Friday as 25 more people tested positive for the infection in the union territory, officials said.

A total of 31 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, outnumbering fresh cases for the first time, they said.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir dropped to 384 from 390 on Thursday, according to the officials.

While the Jammu division has only six active cases, the valley has 378.

