With Will Power, Women Can Do Anything, Says Yasmin Kidwai

Orchha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Yasmin Kidwai, who organised the three-day 'Namaste Orchha' festival along with her team that comprised of a majority of women, on Sunday said that there is nothing a woman can't do with her will power.Speaking to ANI on the occasion of International Women's Day, Yasmin said, "Orchha was built by a rani's (queen) sheer devotion and will power. Her husband got upset but she was convinced that she has to get Lord Rama to come to Orchha, and she did. Today, everybody who comes to Orchha knows the city as Ram Raja ki Nagri."Speaking about her team, the festival director added: "I have to admit that I have a very good team. We all work together. For me, it's very exciting that in all the three teams we have, women played a very dominating role. We have a very strong team of women but they have been supported by all the men in our lives"The three-day 'Namaste Orchha' festival had commenced on Friday to promote tourism by showcasing the rich culture and history of the town.The festival was organised by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to promote the state as a leading tourism destination. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)