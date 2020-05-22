Woman Beaten to Death by Two Sons in Odisha

Baripada (Odisha), May 22 (PTI) A 56-year-old tribal woman was allegedly beaten to death by her two sons in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a police officer said on Friday.

The two accused, Rabi Singh (25) and Raja Singh (23), have been arrested, he said.

Tulasi, a resident of Satbhaya village in Bangriposhi police station area, had on Thursday apparently engaged in an argument with his two sons, who came home drunk, Inspector- in-Charge (IIC), Dayanidhi Das said.

The sons allegedly attacked the woman with a lathi, and killed her on the spot, he said.

Police, after being informed about the incident by locals, rushed to Tulasi's home and found her body lying in a pool of blood, the IIC said, adding that more details will be available in the case after a thorough investigation.

