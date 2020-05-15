Woman Gets Back Snatched Phone in a Day After Video Interaction with Delhi Top Cops

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman who was robbed of her mobile phone got it back within a day after top officials of Delhi police interacted with her over a video call, assuring her of speedy action in the case, officials said on Friday.

The phone of the woman was snatched by the accused, identified as Boby (19), in central Delhi's Ranjeet Nagar area, they said.

The woman, who works at a Patanjali store in Karol Bagh, in her complaint said at around 7.45 pm on Tuesday, she was pushed by a man when she was making a call while returning home, a senior officer said.

As she fell on the ground, the man snatched her mobile phone and fled the spot. She also sustained injuries, the officer said.

After the case was registered in this regard, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) interacted with the complainant through video conferencing and assured her of speedy action in the case, the officer said.

Thereafter, the police quickly started its investigations, the officer

"The police analysed the nearby CCTV cameras, identified the accused person and arrested him on Wednesday evening," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said.

The robbed mobile phone was also recovered from the possession of the accused while he was going to sell it, the DCP said.

