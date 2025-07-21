Bend (US), Jul 20 (AP) One person was killed and rescuers continued searching on Sunday for two others after a group of people were swept over an Oregon waterfall, authorities said.

The group went over Dillon Falls on the Deschutes River about 10 miles from the city of Bend, Oregon, on Saturday afternoon, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said.

Also Read | Donald Trump Tariffs: South Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-Lac Departs for US Ahead of Tariff Deadline.

Three people were rescued from the river and taken by ambulance to a hospital in Bend. One person died at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Search efforts for the missing went into Saturday evening and resumed Sunday morning, said Sgt. Josh Barker with the sheriff's office.

Also Read | Germany Car Accident: 2 Seriously Injured As Vehicle Veers Off Road, Hits 7-Year-Old Boy and Crashes Into Barn's Roof in Bohmte; Pics and Video Surface.

Further details — including the victims' identities and how the group got swept over the falls — were not immediately released.

Dillon Falls, which is within Deschutes National Forest, features a large drop followed by a series of rapids that surge through a narrow gorge of lava rock. (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)