Beijing, Jul 26 (PTI) Thirteen people were killed and 47 others injured on Monday when a passenger bus rolled over on a highway in northwest China's Gansu province, local authorities said.

There were 63 people onboard the bus, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The bus rolled over on the highway in Jingchuan County of Pingliang, it said.

The Ministry of Public Security has sent a working team to the site to guide the investigation and handling of the accident.

