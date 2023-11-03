Islamabad, Nov 3 (PTI) At least 14 Pakistani soldiers were killed when terrorists attacked two vehicles carrying security forces in the restive Balochistan province on Friday, the army said.

The incident took place when the security convoy was moving from Pasni to Ormara in Gwadar district, the military's media wing said in a statement.

A sanitisation operation was being carried out in the area and perpetrators of "this heinous act will be hunted down [and] brought to justice", the Geo News reported, quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorism in recent months, with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant outfits intensifying their actions against security forces.

