New Delhi [UAE], November 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with the UAE President, Mohammaed Bin Zayed and shared concerns over the escalating situation and loss of civilian lives amid the Israel-Hamas war.

In the meeting, both leaders agreed on "the need for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation" in the region after Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7.

Taking to X, PM Modi shared about his conversation with the UAE President saying, "Had a good conversation with my brother HH @MohamedBinZayed, President of UAE, on the West Asia situation. We share deep concerns at the terrorism, deteriorating security situation and loss of civilian lives. We agree on the need for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation and that a durable regional peace, security and stability is in everyone's interest."

Earlier, amid the ongoing aerial assault on Hamas in Gaza, combined with the launch of a ground operation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the counter-offensive post the terror attacks on October 7 and the continuing global efforts to rush humanitarian aid to war-ravaged Gazans.

Sharing details of his conversations with the Egyptian President on his social media handle, PM Modi said both leaders shared concerns over the scourge of terrorism and the loss of civilian lives amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

"Yesterday, spoke with President @AlsisiOfficial. Exchanged views on the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in West Asia. We share concerns regarding terrorism, violence, and loss of civilian lives. We agree on the need for early restoration of peace and stability and facilitating humanitarian assistance," PM Modi posted from his official handle on X.

Earlier last month, the humanitarian aid sent by India for the people of Palestine arrived in Egypt, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Indian envoy to Egypt, Ajit Gupte, handed over the relief material to the Egyptian Red Crescent for onward transmission to Palestine.

"India's humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine arrives in Egypt. Amb @indembcairo@AjitVGupte handed over the relief material to the Egyptian Red Crescent for onward transmission to Palestine," the official spokesperson for the MEA, Arindam Bagchi, posted from his official handle on social media platform X. (ANI)

