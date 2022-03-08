New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The 15th round of Corps Commander level talks between India and China will be held at the Indian side of the Chushul-Moldo meeting point on March 11, said sources in the defence establishment.

India and China have been holding talks on the Line of Actual Control in the Eastern Ladakh area to resolve the standoff and 14 rounds have been held so far.

Also Read | Canada To Welcome Cruise Ships From April After 2-Year Ban Due To COVID-19.

The talks held till now have resulted in the resolution of the North and South Bank of Pangong Tso, Galwan and Gogra Hot Spring areas.

According to the sources, both sides will now focus to achieve a resolution of balance friction areas. Recent statements by both sides to find a mutually acceptable solution have been encouraging and positive in nature. (ANI)

Also Read | Equal Pay Day 2022: Women in Germany Earned 18% Less Than Men in 2021, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)