New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The 16th edition of the India-Germany Military Cooperation Subgroup (MCSG) meeting was conducted from December 5-6 in New Delhi, spanning two days, the Ministry of Defence said.

The meeting was co-chaired from the Indian side by Brigadier Vivek Narang, Deputy Assistant Chief of Integrated Staff IDC (A), HQ IDS, and Director, Department International Cooperation Armed Forces Office, Colonel (GS) Christian Schmidt, from the German side.

The meeting was conducted in a friendly, warm, and cordial atmosphere.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the discussions focused on new initiatives under the ambit of existing bilateral defence cooperation mechanisms and further strengthening ongoing defence engagements.

India-Germany Military Cooperation Subgroup (MCSG) is notably a forum established to boost defence cooperation between both nations through regular talks at the strategic and operational levels between the Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff, and the Department of International Cooperation Armed Forces. (ANI)

