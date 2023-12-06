Hull, December 6: A woman underwent serious psychological problems and anxiety after an XL bully attacked her in her own home in Hull on December 20, 2022. The woman felt that she was about to die when the dog jumped on her after escaping from the next room.

According to Mirror, the 26-year-old woman was mauled by the XL bully named Tyson in her house in Park Grove, Hull. Tyson was under the care of her roommate and managed to escape when the door was opened. Ellie Ireland who works at the vets, was taking care of Tyson as a favour for her boyfriend, while he was out at a pub watching football. Dog Attack in US: Six-Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Family Friend's Two Dane-Mastiff Dogs in Portland.

As per reports, the tragic incident occurred when the victim had gone to ask Ireland if she wanted a lift to the pub. Finding the door open, the dog ran out and immediately bit the victim on her right leg and knee. The woman was in panic and tried to break free from the dog's grip. The incident reportedly lasted for about 10 minutes. Ireland desperately attempted to free her friend from the clutches of the dog, and eventually, the woman was released from Tyson's grip. The woman was subsequently taken to Hull Royal Infirmary by Ireland and her boyfriend. Dog Attack in US: Three-Month-Old Baby Killed by Pet Wolf-Dog in Alabama.

28-year-old Joe Karlson-Bond, the dog's owner denied before Hull Crown Court being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out-of-control. Following the establishment of a trial, no evidence was presented against him, even though he continued to be an interested party in the case and was present in the public gallery.

The victim had to undergo surgery as there were significant damage and muscle loss. The woman later needed a skin graft to reconstruct the wound on her arm. Police subsequently found the dog's behaviour "aggressive" even after being transported to a kennel. Karlson-Bond didn't want his dog to be destroyed. He said that he was sorry for what happened to her girlfriend's roommate but Tyson was a good dog and never had violent episodes prior to the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2023 07:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).