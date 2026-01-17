Male [Maldives], January 17 (ANI): The harbour phase of the 17th DOSTI exercise is currently underway in Male, featuring collaborative MARPOL exercises and joint VBSS drills conducted by the Indian Coast Guard, the Sri Lankan Coast Guard, and the Maldives National Defence Forces (MNDF), the Indian Coast Guard said on Saturday.

In a post on X, it noted that live demonstrations of pollution response equipment, tabletop exercises and cross-boarding SOPs were undertaken to augment interoperability and camaraderie.

In a previous post, it was noted that a four-member delegation led by Director General Paramesh Sivamani of the Indian Coast Guard is visiting the Maldives for the 17th DOSTI trilateral exercise.

ICG said that the harbour phase of the exercise encompasses collaborative MARPOL and VBSS training to foster reciprocal learning and capacity augmentation, with Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft set to participate in the ensuing sea phase.

It further noted that DG ICG called MNDF Chiefs to boost bilateral cooperation, reflecting India's 'SAGAR' vision and neighbourhood-first policy.

As per the official website of MNDF, DOSTI 17 aims at strengthening maritime cooperation and operational coordination among the coast guards.

"The exercise was formally launched during an inauguration ceremony held on January 17 at Hotel Jen, Maldives Male, bringing together the Maldives National Defence Force Coast Guard, the Indian Coast Guard, and the Sri Lanka Coast Guard. The ceremony was graced by the Minister of Defence, Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon, as the Chief Guest, who highlighted the importance of continued cooperation, coordination, and interoperability among the participating coast guards", the statement by MNDF said.

As per the MNDF, this year's exercise places emphasis on practical joint training and information sharing, providing an opportunity for participating personnel to exchange expertise and strengthen professional relationships.

It further noted, "Originally initiated in 1991 as a bilateral exercise between the Maldives National Defence Force Coast Guard and the Indian Coast Guard, DOSTI was expanded into a trilateral framework in 2012 with the inclusion of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard. Since then, the exercise has continued to serve as an important platform for regional maritime cooperation."

As per the MNDF, the inauguration ceremony was attended by several ministers of the Maldivian Government, Chief of Defence Force, Major General Ibrahim Hilmy, Vice Chief of Defence Force, Brigadier General Ahmed Ghiyas, Director General's from the Indian and Sri Lanka Coast Guards, as well as foreign ambassadors. (ANI)

