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Agency News Agency News Assembly Elections 2026: West Bengal Hits 89.93% Voter Turnout, Tamil Nadu at 82.24% Till 5 PM Voter turnout surged to remarkable levels by 5 PM on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a massive 89.93% voter turnout rate, significantly ahead of Tamil Nadu, which also posted a strong 82.24%, according to the Election Commission. The late afternoon figures highlight an intense wave of voter participation across both states, as polling hours drew to a close.

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New Delhi, April 23: Voter turnout surged to remarkable levels by 5 PM on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a massive 89.93% voter turnout rate, significantly ahead of Tamil Nadu, which also posted a strong 82.24%, according to the Election Commission. The late afternoon figures highlight an intense wave of voter participation across both states, as polling hours drew to a close.

West Bengal once again emerged as the frontrunner, with several districts crossing the 90% mark. Dakshin Dinajpur led the state with an exceptional 93.12%, followed by Cooch Behar at 92.07%, Birbhum at 91.55%, Murshidabad at 91.36%, and Jalpaiguri at 91.20%. Jhargram (90.53%) and Paschim Medinipur (90.70%) also remained above the 90% threshold, while Bankura recorded 89.91% and Malda 89.56%. Darjeeling, though comparatively lower, still posted a strong 86.49%. Assembly Elections 2026 Polling: Massive Voting in Phase 1, West Bengal Records 62.18% Turnout While Tamil Nadu Registers 56.81% Till 1 PM.

The numbers reflect an overwhelming voter turnout across districts, reinforcing West Bengal's consistent trend of high electoral participation. Tamil Nadu also witnessed a sharp rise in turnout as the day progressed, with several districts nearing or surpassing the high-80% range. Karur led the state with 89.32%, followed by Salem at 88.02%, Erode at 87.59%, Dharmapuri at 87.28%, and Tiruppur at 86.33%. Ariyalur recorded 83.09%, Tiruchirappalli 82.76%, and Chennai 81.34%, indicating strong urban and semi-urban participation. Meanwhile, Madurai (77.89%) and Thoothukudi (77.56%) reported relatively lower but still significant turnout figures.

Meanwhile, in the by-elections, polling also picked up pace by 5 PM. In Gujarat, the Umreth constituency recorded a voter turnout of 54.43%. In Maharashtra, Rahuri saw 50.68% polling, while Baramati reported a slightly higher turnout at 52.44%. Earlier in the day, voter turnout stood at 78.77% in West Bengal and 70.00% in Tamil Nadu by 3 PM, as per ECI data. Assembly Elections 2026: Voters Come Out en-Masse, Tamil Nadu Registers 37.57% Turnout While West Bengal Sees 41.11% at 11 AM.

By 1 PM, West Bengal had recorded 56.81% turnout compared to Tamil Nadu's 62.18%, indicating strong early participation. Polling for the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and 152 constituencies in West Bengal began amid tight security this morning. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today. Polling in the remaining 142 constituencies in West Bengal is slated for May 29, and counting of votes will take place on May 4.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

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