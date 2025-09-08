Kathmandu [Nepal], September 8 (ANI): The death toll from protests against the government's social media ban has risen to 18, while more than 200 people have been injured across Nepal, The Himalayan Times reported. Demonstrators demanded the restoration of access to online platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

According to The Himalayan Times, 16 of the deceased were in Kathmandu Valley and two in Itahari. Hospitals confirmed fatalities as follows: seven at Trauma Center, three at Everest Hospital, three at Civil Hospital, two at Kathmandu Medical College, and one at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital.

The number of injured remains uncertain due to the overwhelming volume of cases, which include protesters, security personnel, and journalists. Hospitals such as Trauma Center and Civil Hospital are reportedly struggling to accommodate patients and have begun referring cases to other facilities.

Authorities added that the identities of the deceased and many injured are yet to be confirmed.

The Ministry of Health had earlier instructed hospitals to provide free treatment to all injured protesters. Curfew orders were imposed in several parts of the country to contain unrest.

In Kathmandu Valley, curfew covered key areas including New Baneshwor after protesters stormed the Federal Parliament premises. Pokhara (Kaski) enforced curfew in Shahid Chowk and adjoining areas from 2 p.m. following vandalism at the Chief Minister's Office. Itahari (Sunsari) reported an indefinite curfew from 3:30 p.m. after violent clashes, while Butwal-Bhairahawa (Rupandehi) had curfew from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday.

The Himalayan Times reported that protests spread beyond Kathmandu, turning confrontational in Biratnagar, Chitwan, Jhapa, and Rupandehi, escalating tensions across the country.

A massive protest outside the Kathmandu Parliament over the social media ban turned violent on Monday, resulting in clashes between police and demonstrators.

"We were planning to hold a peaceful protest, but as we advanced further, we could see the violence by the police. The police are firing on the people, which is against the essence of peaceful protest. Those who are sitting in power cannot impose their power on us. Anti-corruption protests are being suppressed, which is against the freedom of speech and the right to expression. The Police have been firing at protestors...," said a protester at the scene.

Another demonstrator recounted the ongoing violence: "A while ago, the police fired bullets which did not hit me but hit a friend of mine standing behind me. He was shot in the hand. The firing is still going on and we can hear gunfire from inside the parliament as well. My friend, who was standing on the road, was shot in the head. The police are firing indiscriminately, aiming above the knees. Are they allowed to do this?..."

The ban, which came into effect on September 4, targeted platforms that had not registered with the Nepalese government. Authorities said social media users with fake IDs were spreading hate speech, fake news, and committing fraud and other crimes via some platforms.

Local media reported that protesters marched from Damak Chowk toward the municipal office, burning an effigy of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and attempting to break municipal gates. Police intervened with rubber bullets, leaving one critically injured, while demonstrators set fire to several motorcycles. Protesters also threw tree branches and water bottles, shouted slogans against government corruption, and some entered the Parliament premises, according to Kathmandu Post.

The Himalayan Times described the situation as highly tense, with security forces attempting to restore order while ensuring civilians' safety. Protests in Pokhara, Butwal, Chitwan, Nepalgunj, and Biratnagar further intensified unrest across the country. (ANI)

