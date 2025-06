Berlin, Jun 1 (AP) Three patients were killed and many people were injured in a fire that broke out overnight at a hospital in the German city of Hamburg, authorities said Sunday. Another patient was detained on suspicion of starting the blaze.

Firefighters were alerted to the fire at the hospital, the Marienkrankenhaus, shortly after midnight. It broke out in a room in the geriatric ward, on the ground floor of the building, and spread to the facade of the floor above. Smoke spread across the building's four floors, German news agency dpa reported.

Also Read | What Is ASKAP J1832- 0911? Astronomers Discover Mysterious Object Located 15,000 Light Years Away That Emits Radio and X-Ray Signals Every 44 Minutes.

The three people who died were men aged 84, 85 and 87, police said in a statement. Another 34 people were injured, one of whom was in a life-threatening condition.

A section of the hospital had to be evacuated. Injured patients were treated mostly at the hospital itself, though two were taken to nearby clinics. The fire was extinguished within about 20 minutes.

Also Read | Russia Blast: Explosions Caused 2 Bridges in Bryansk and Kursk Regions To Collapse, Say Officials; 7 People Killed (Watch Videos).

Firefighters said they found several patients at the windows calling for help. People were rescued using ladders and through the building itself.

Later Sunday, police said witness interviews suggested that a 72-year-old patient may have set the fire. He was detained at the hospital on suspicion of arson.

Investigators are looking into whether mental illness was a factor, police said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)