Mumbai, June 1: Astronomers have discovered a bizarre cosmic object emitting powerful radio and X-ray signals every 44 minutes with extraordinary precision. Named ASKAP J1832- 0911, this mysterious source lies about 15,000 light-years away in the Milky Way. It was discovered using Australia’s ASKAP radio telescope and NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory. The signals last two minutes and repeat like clockwork, baffling scientists worldwide.

Unlike anything seen before, ASKAP J1832- 0911 is the first known object to emit synchronised bursts of radio waves and X-rays in such long intervals. This phenomenon places it in a rare and little-understood category known as long-period transients (LPTs). As researchers study more about this mysterious object, ASKAP J1832- 0911, let's see what they know so far.

What Is ASKAP J1832- 0911 and How Does It Behave?

ASKAP J1832- 0911 is a bizarre and mysterious cosmic object located about 15,000 light years away in the Milky Way. Discovered using Australia's Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) and NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory, the object emits powerful bursts of radio waves and X-rays every 44 minutes, each lasting around two minutes. This strange and rhythmic pattern doesn't match the behaviour of known stars, pulsars, or magnetars, making it an astronomical anomaly.

Unlike typical pulsars that flash signals within seconds, ASKAP J1832- 0911 “switches on” and “off” in precise 44-minute intervals, placing it in a rare group called long-period transients (LPTs). It’s the first LPT observed to emit both radio and X-ray signals in sync, indicating extreme environments like high magnetic fields or binary systems. Scientists are still unsure what powers these pulses, but they believe it could be a highly magnetised dead star or a new kind of stellar object entirely.

