Moscow, Jun 24 (AP) Russia's National Guard said three of its members died Thursday evening when a helicopter crashed during a training flight south of St. Petersburg.

The cause of the crash near the hamlet of Korpikyulia, 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the city, has not been determined.

The national guard said the Mi-8 helicopter was not carrying arms on the flight.

The national guard is Russia's internal military force, separate from the armed forces under the defense ministry. (AP)

