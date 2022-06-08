Kathmandu [Nepal], June 8 (ANI): Kathmandu Police arrested four Chinese nationals and a Nepali citizen along with around Rs 39 million in cash, a Nepal media report said on Wednesday.

Those arrested were identified as 44-year-old Phul Bahadur Gurung ofNuwakot and Chinese nationals Auang Zaiking, 50, Zhan Too, 49, Meng Yun Shun, 31, and Maujian Hua, 26.

The Spokesperson of District Police Range Kathmandu, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Raj Mainali said, "They were arrested based on a tipoff while coming to Kathmandu along with the amount. All those arrested have been sent to the Anti-Money Laundering Department for further investigation and actions," Nepal News reported.

A team of police personnel from Police Range, Nagdhunga, and Narcotics Control Bureau arrested the five accused as they were transporting the money to Kathmandu from Nuwakot by hiding in two plastic bags. (ANI)

