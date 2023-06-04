Islamabad, Jun 4 (PTI) At least four soldiers were killed on Sunday when their truck fell into a ravine in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The accident was reported from the Changan area in the Neelum Valley, when the cargo truck was moving from Batrasi to Mandkaro.

Also Read | Odisha Train Tragedy: Pope Francis Condoles Loss of Lives in Balasore Rail Accident.

Local police told the media that the driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into a deep gorge.

Armed forces personnel and civil rescue teams reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation after getting the news of the accident. Later, they retrieved the bodies of the soldiers and shifted them to a nearby hospital.

Also Read | China: 14 Dead, Five Missing After Mountain Collapses in Sichuan Province; Rescue Operation Underway.

The mountainous region is known for traffic accidents. Last year, nine soldiers died when their truck plunged into a ravine in Bagh district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)