Chengdu, June 4: Fourteen people were confirmed dead and five others remained missing following a mountain collapse on Sunday in Leshan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to local publicity department. China Factory Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Industrial Area in Zhejiang Province, 11 Dead.

The collapse took place at around 6 a.m. in a forest farm in Yongsheng Township, Jinkouhe District of the city, Xinhua news agency reported. China Road Accident Video: 19 Killed, 20 Injured as Truck Hits Funeral Procession in Jiangxi Province.

A rescue team of more than 180 people are still searching for the missing.

