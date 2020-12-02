New York, December 2: A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted 24 km south of Mina, Nevada, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Tuesday. According to the USGS, the tremors were felt at 23:32:56 GMT on Tuesday.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10.2 km, was initially determined to be at 38.174 degrees north latitude and 118.0577 degrees west longitude.

