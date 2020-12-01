Beijing, December 1: China's uncrewed spacecraft successfully landed on Moons's surface on Tuesday. The spacecraft known as Chang'e-5 probe is part of China's lunar mission to Moon's surface samples. Chang'e-5 probe was launched on November 24 from South China's Hainan Province. The unscrewed mission was named after the mythical Chinese goddess of the Moon.

The main objective of the mission is to collect lunar material for helping scientists to learn more about the Moon's origin. As per China's National Space Administration, Chang'e-5 was landed on the Mons Rumker area of the huge volcanic plain Oceanus Procellarum, known as the "Ocean of Storms," on the near side of the Moon. China Launches Chang'e-5 Spacecraft To Moon To Collect Samples, Return To Earth.

Chang'e-5 probe will attempt to collect kg (4-1/2 lbs) of samples of Moon's surface. If the mission becomes successful, China will become the third country after the United States and the Soviet Union to collect samples of the lunar surface. The operation will engage in a 48-hour sample collection with a drill and a scoop, reported The Global Times. China Launches Reusable Spacecraft, Keeps Mission Details Secret.

According to Chinese scientist, the landing site contains rocks and soil that are 3.2 to 4 billion years old. It is the third soft landing on the Moon by China. On December 14, 2013, China's Chang'e-3 probe landed on Moon and on January 2, 2019, Chang's-4 probe landed on the lunar surface.

